Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 9,509 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Chase worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 28.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Chase by 46.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chase by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chase by 66.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $126.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

