Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

