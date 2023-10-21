Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.18 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $136.73 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,089,541,913 coins and its circulating supply is 768,059,633 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

