GG TOKEN Price Hits $0.0342 on Exchanges (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $43.53 million and approximately $289.07 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GG TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.0343717 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $266.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GG TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GG TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.