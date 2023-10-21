dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $33.04 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $33.04 million and approximately $58.92 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00215971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013574 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,180,072 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00770712 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $300.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.