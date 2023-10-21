Decentralized Social (DESO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $87.19 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $8.28 or 0.00027799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $87.19 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

