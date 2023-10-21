Conflux Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.12 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $354.98 million and $14.12 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,360,574,169 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,360,474,956.4505277 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.10580096 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $15,789,925.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

