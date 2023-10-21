Shentu Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $40.49 million and $1.42 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 126,093,361 coins and its circulating supply is 94,258,601 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

