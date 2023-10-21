Reviewing Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Free Report) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vitro Diagnostics and Aura Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aura Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Aura Biosciences has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.76%. Given Aura Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitro Diagnostics -358.86% -392.50% -69.66% Aura Biosciences N/A -41.32% -35.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and Aura Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitro Diagnostics $3.29 million N/A -$6.86 million N/A N/A Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$58.76 million ($2.00) -4.20

Vitro Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Aura Biosciences.

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats Vitro Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitro Diagnostics

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial. The company also develops AU-011 for additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases and is in Phase 2 dose-escalation trial. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

