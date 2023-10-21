Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $334.22 million and $9.99 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002208 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001375 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,832,578,508,903 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,089,777,710 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

