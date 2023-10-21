HI (HI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $264,168.67

HI (HI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $264,168.67 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,826.46 or 1.00037205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002133 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,028,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00072793 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $255,455.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.