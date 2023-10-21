Reviewing Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) & Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST)

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cameco and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 0 1 1 1 3.00 Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cameco presently has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.48%. Given Cameco’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.44 billion 11.53 $68.75 million $0.15 254.60 Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cameco and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco 4.67% 2.74% 1.86% Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cameco beats Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and assemblies, and zirconium-based reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company offers nuclear fuel processing services. It sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for lithium, silver, and gold properties. The company has 100% interests in the Zoro Lithium project that consists of 16 claims covering an area of approximately 3,003 hectares located in the Snow Lake, Manitoba; the Winston property that consists of 140 unpatented mining claims and 2 patented Ivanhoe and Emporia lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,800 acres located in Sierra County, New Mexico; and the Lac Simard South property comprising 60 claims covering an area of approximately 3,485 hectares located in the Province of Quebec. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jean Lake lithium-gold project that consists of 5 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1002 hectares located to the north of Winnipeg; Grass River property, which consists of 29 claims covering an area of approximately 6,299 hectares located in the Snow Lake, Manitoba, as well as Peg North property that comprises 28 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 6,757 hectares located in the Snow Lake, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Far Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

