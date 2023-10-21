SOLVE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $724,097.41 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. SOLVE has a total market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $724,097.41 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004969 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.