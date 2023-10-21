Fruits Price Up 25% Over Last Week (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Fruits has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $278,533.39 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

