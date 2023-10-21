Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.11 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.16.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

