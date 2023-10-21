Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $27,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,602,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $147.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.58 and a one year high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

