Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,736 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 45.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 101,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $2,384,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $82.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

