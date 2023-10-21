Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $375.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.