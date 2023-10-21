Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,270 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.72 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.