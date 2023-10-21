Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $485.70 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

