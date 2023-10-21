Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Old Republic International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

