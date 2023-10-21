Keybank National Association OH Has $40.35 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,994 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.21% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $40,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $43.14 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

