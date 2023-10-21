Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Linde by 4,122.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $366.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $276.64 and a 12-month high of $393.67.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

