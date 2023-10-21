Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $100.80.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

