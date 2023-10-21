FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 436 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ferguson by 168.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ferguson by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ferguson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,778 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $153.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.03 and a 200-day moving average of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $171.06.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

