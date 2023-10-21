CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE opened at $67.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

