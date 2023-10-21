Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Intel by 17.3% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 127,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 121,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Intel by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,192,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,870,000 after buying an additional 65,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

