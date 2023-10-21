Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

GD stock opened at $234.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.89. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

