Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of ON opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,342 shares of company stock worth $1,700,146. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

