Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.71 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at $247,127,007.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at $182,734,213.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at $247,127,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,912 shares of company stock worth $20,538,143 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.39.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

