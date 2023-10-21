Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,968 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 26.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth $331,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $141.36 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $125.28 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

