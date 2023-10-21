Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

American International Group Stock Down 2.6 %

American International Group stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.