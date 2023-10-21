ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $542.79 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.29 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $566.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.97.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

