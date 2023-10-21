Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,886 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

