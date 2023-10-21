PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.64 EPS.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.42 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.93. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.44.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2,104.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

