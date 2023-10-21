M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,944 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,831.25 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,877.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,951.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,160.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

