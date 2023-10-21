Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 6,937 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.09. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

