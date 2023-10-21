Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,395 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,143,000 after buying an additional 541,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,133,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $235,976,000 after buying an additional 430,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $202.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.