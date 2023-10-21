Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,840 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,837,000 after buying an additional 510,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,471,000 after buying an additional 62,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

