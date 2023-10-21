Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 76 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,490.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,533.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2,531.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,250.33 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock worth $13,922,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

