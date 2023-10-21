First National Trust Co Buys 766 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

