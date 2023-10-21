American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0-0 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.25 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.11.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
