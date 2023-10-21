Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Pool updated its FY23 guidance to $13.15-$13.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.50 EPS.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $322.17 on Friday. Pool has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.08 and its 200 day moving average is $351.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,395,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 499,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,992,000 after acquiring an additional 97,612 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

