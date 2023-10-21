Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Position Lifted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Castle Biosciences worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,085.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,085.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $32,488.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,697.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $181,524. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.85. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.51 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.