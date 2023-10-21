SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Decreased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 63.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 414,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,982,000 after purchasing an additional 161,849 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.57.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

