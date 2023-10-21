Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

