Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 3,062 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Castle Biosciences worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,287,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,244,000 after buying an additional 376,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after buying an additional 39,937 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after buying an additional 155,721 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $36,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,341.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $36,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,341.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $32,488.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,697.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock worth $181,524 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $12.80 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.51 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

