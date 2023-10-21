Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $147.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.61 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

