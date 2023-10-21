Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after acquiring an additional 571,583 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,946 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. B. Riley increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

