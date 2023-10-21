Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.6 %

BRO stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

